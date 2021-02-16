Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) Short Interest Down 25.7% in January

Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,499,200 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the January 14th total of 3,364,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 581.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TEFOF traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $4.52. 223,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,673. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day moving average of $4.02. Telefónica has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $7.24.
About Telefónica
