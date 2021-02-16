Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) Short Interest Down 25.7% in January

Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,499,200 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the January 14th total of 3,364,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 581.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TEFOF traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $4.52. 223,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,673. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day moving average of $4.02. Telefónica has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $7.24.

About Telefónica

TelefÃ³nica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services. Its fixed telecommunication services include PSTN lines; ISDN accesses; public telephone services; local, domestic, and international long-distance and fixed-to-mobile communications; corporate communications; supplementary and business oriented value-added; video telephony; intelligent network; and telephony information services.

