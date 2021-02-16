Tellor (TRB) Tops 1-Day Volume of $133.54 Million

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 16th. Over the last week, Tellor has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar. One Tellor coin can currently be bought for approximately $44.99 or 0.00093007 BTC on exchanges. Tellor has a total market cap of $76.58 million and $133.54 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.62 or 0.00065366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $433.00 or 0.00895045 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006756 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00049236 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004282 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,482.57 or 0.05131688 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00024687 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00016901 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00033097 BTC.

About Tellor

TRB is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,782,392 coins and its circulating supply is 1,701,905 coins. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io . Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tellor

Tellor can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars.

