Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TLS. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Telos in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Telos from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Telos in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Telos from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Telos from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Telos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Shares of TLS opened at $37.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.77. Telos has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $41.84.

In other Telos news, Director John W. Maluda bought 441 shares of Telos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7,497.00 per share, with a total value of $3,306,177.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 63,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,283,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Telos during the fourth quarter valued at $11,240,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Telos during the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Telos during the fourth quarter valued at $1,389,000. Divisar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Telos during the fourth quarter valued at $5,277,000. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Telos during the fourth quarter valued at $5,771,000.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

