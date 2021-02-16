Telos (TLOS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $488,319.00

Telos (CURRENCY:TLOS) traded 38.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One Telos coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000500 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Telos has a total market cap of $67.36 million and $488,319.00 worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Telos has traded up 128.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Telos Coin Profile

Telos (CRYPTO:TLOS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. Telos’ official website is telosfoundation.io. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Buying and Selling Telos

