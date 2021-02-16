Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.89

Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.89 and last traded at $12.81, with a volume of 6687 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

Get Telstra alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.93 and a 200-day moving average of $11.03.

Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and Pay TV/IPTV, and digital content; and online self-service capabilities, as well as operates inbound and outbound call centers, owned and licensed Telstra shops, and the Telstra dealership network.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Telstra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telstra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.