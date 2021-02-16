TEMCO Trading 4.9% Higher This Week (TEMCO)

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. One TEMCO coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, TEMCO has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. TEMCO has a total market capitalization of $5.89 million and $568,412.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00061996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.12 or 0.00259417 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.54 or 0.00080052 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00070133 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00082895 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $197.04 or 0.00398959 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.16 or 0.00184569 BTC.

TEMCO Coin Profile

TEMCO’s genesis date was September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,266,853,928 coins. The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TEMCO is www.temco.io . TEMCO’s official message board is medium.com/temcolabs . TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

Buying and Selling TEMCO

