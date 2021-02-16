Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) Trading Down 7.8%

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF)’s stock price fell 7.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $118.50 and last traded at $118.50. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.72 and its 200 day moving average is $135.02.

About Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMNSF)

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos T24 Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, data and analytics, and risk and compliance solutions; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

