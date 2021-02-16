Templeton Dragon Fund (NYSE:TDF) Sets New 1-Year High at $27.29

Shares of Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.29 and last traded at $27.29, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.12.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.57 and a 200-day moving average of $23.55.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDF. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 398,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,743,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares during the period. Matisse Capital increased its holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund by 427.1% during the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 133,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 107,953 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,202,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,235,000 after purchasing an additional 49,273 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 52,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

