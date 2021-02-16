Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TENB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Tenable from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Tenable from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Tenable currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Get Tenable alerts:

Shares of TENB stock opened at $45.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.13 and a 200-day moving average of $41.10. Tenable has a one year low of $16.28 and a one year high of $58.45. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.91 and a beta of 1.81.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. Tenable had a negative net margin of 18.87% and a negative return on equity of 56.02%. The firm had revenue of $118.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tenable will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.87, for a total transaction of $5,387,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 111,811 shares in the company, valued at $6,023,258.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $51,328.64. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 13,283 shares in the company, valued at $463,178.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,219 shares of company stock worth $11,629,507 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TENB. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Tenable by 336.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after purchasing an additional 523,335 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable in the first quarter worth $244,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tenable during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its position in Tenable by 110.7% during the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 12,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Tenable by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 651,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,586,000 after acquiring an additional 30,540 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.