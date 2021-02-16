Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Shares Up 5.3%

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) shares shot up 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.53 and last traded at $18.31. 2,220,997 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 1,843,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.39.

A number of brokerages have commented on TS. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.40 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.02.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.47 and its 200 day moving average is $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Tenaris by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tenaris by 1,792.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Tenaris by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenaris by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 59,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenaris by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

