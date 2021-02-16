Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.24 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) will report $1.24 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.26 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.22 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group reported sales of $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full year sales of $4.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.29 billion to $4.51 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $5.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

A number of research firms have commented on TME. TheStreet raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Macquarie cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,905,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth $468,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at $4,169,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 24,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 12,468 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 98,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 40,225 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:TME opened at $26.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.78 and a 200 day moving average of $17.85. The stock has a market cap of $44.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $9.22 and a 12 month high of $28.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

