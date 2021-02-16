Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Hits New 12-Month High at $29.00

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.00 and last traded at $28.58, with a volume of 385637 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.36.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.70.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $47.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 506.2% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile (NYSE:TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.