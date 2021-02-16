Tendies Price Hits $0.18 on Major Exchanges (TEND)

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. During the last week, Tendies has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One Tendies token can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000356 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tendies has a market cap of $1.34 million and $107.29 million worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tendies alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00061544 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $129.88 or 0.00259746 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.25 or 0.00080503 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.14 or 0.00070267 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00084412 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.06 or 0.00418079 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.34 or 0.00182659 BTC.

About Tendies

Tendies’ total supply is 7,922,727 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,522,727 tokens. The official website for Tendies is tendies.dev

Buying and Selling Tendies

Tendies can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tendies should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tendies using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tendies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tendies and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.