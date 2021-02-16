Tengasco (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC) Shares Up 10.4%

Tengasco, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC) shot up 10.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.79 and last traded at $3.70. 2,548,940 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 4,388,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.35.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $39.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.32 and a beta of 1.43.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tengasco stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Tengasco, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 218,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.04% of Tengasco worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

Tengasco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and natural gas in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the oil and gas properties located in Kansas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 174 producing oil wells, 13 shut-in wells, and 37 active disposal wells.

