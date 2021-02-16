TENT (TENT) Price Reaches $0.15

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. TENT has a market cap of $4.90 million and $506,830.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TENT coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000305 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, TENT has traded up 39.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00061383 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $129.33 or 0.00262965 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00081890 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00073894 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00084060 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $210.82 or 0.00428648 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.32 or 0.00185669 BTC.

TENT Profile

TENT’s total supply is 32,765,560 coins and its circulating supply is 32,688,468 coins. TENT’s official website is tent.app

TENT Coin Trading

TENT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

