TenUp (TUP) Market Cap Reaches $384,306.37

TenUp (CURRENCY:TUP) traded down 22.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 16th. One TenUp coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0258 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges. TenUp has a market cap of $384,306.37 and approximately $425.00 worth of TenUp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TenUp has traded down 23.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00022140 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004237 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001231 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 47.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001182 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001461 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About TenUp

TUP is a coin. TenUp’s total supply is 69,416,451 coins and its circulating supply is 14,871,437 coins. The official website for TenUp is www.tenup.io

Buying and Selling TenUp

