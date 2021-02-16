Terex (NYSE:TEX) PT Raised to $40.00

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.45% from the stock’s previous close.

TEX has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp raised Terex from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Terex from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Terex from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Terex to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.18.

Shares of Terex stock opened at $39.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -657.17 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.38. Terex has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $40.62.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.19. Terex had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Terex will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Terex news, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $401,900.00. Also, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,658 shares of company stock valued at $2,487,234. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEX. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Terex by 6,221.4% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, materials processing machinery, and cranes worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Material Processing (MP). It offers AWP equipment, utility equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential buildings and facilities; construction and maintenance of utility and telecommunication lines; tree trimming; certain construction and foundation drilling applications; and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

