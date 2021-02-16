Terex (NYSE:TEX) PT Raised to $42.00

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Terex from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America upgraded Terex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Terex from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Terex from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.53.

TEX opened at $39.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.38. Terex has a 12-month low of $11.54 and a 12-month high of $40.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -657.17 and a beta of 1.55.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.19. Terex had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Terex will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $401,900.00. Also, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 42,500 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,658 shares of company stock valued at $2,487,234. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Terex by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,718,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,311,000 after buying an additional 314,097 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Terex by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,009,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,337,000 after acquiring an additional 122,938 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Terex by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,642,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,320,000 after purchasing an additional 373,370 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Terex by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,322,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,147,000 after purchasing an additional 285,864 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Terex by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 854,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,546,000 after purchasing an additional 296,310 shares during the period. 83.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, materials processing machinery, and cranes worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Material Processing (MP). It offers AWP equipment, utility equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential buildings and facilities; construction and maintenance of utility and telecommunication lines; tree trimming; certain construction and foundation drilling applications; and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

