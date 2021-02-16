Terex (NYSE:TEX) PT Raised to $43.00 at Morgan Stanley

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its price target raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.05% from the company’s current price.

TEX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Terex from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Terex from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Terex from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Terex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Terex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.18.

Get Terex alerts:

TEX stock opened at $39.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -657.17 and a beta of 1.55. Terex has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $40.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.38.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.19. Terex had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Terex will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Terex news, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Also, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $401,900.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,658 shares of company stock valued at $2,487,234. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Terex by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,718,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,311,000 after purchasing an additional 314,097 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Terex by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,009,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,337,000 after purchasing an additional 122,938 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Terex by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,642,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,320,000 after purchasing an additional 373,370 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Terex by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,322,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,147,000 after purchasing an additional 285,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Terex by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 854,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,546,000 after purchasing an additional 296,310 shares in the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, materials processing machinery, and cranes worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Material Processing (MP). It offers AWP equipment, utility equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential buildings and facilities; construction and maintenance of utility and telecommunication lines; tree trimming; certain construction and foundation drilling applications; and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.