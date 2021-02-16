Terex (NYSE:TEX) Raised to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Terex (NYSE:TEX) was upgraded by research analysts at Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Terex in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Terex from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.59.

NYSE TEX opened at $39.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -657.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.38. Terex has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $40.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.19. Terex had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Terex will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $401,900.00. Also, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Insiders sold 62,658 shares of company stock valued at $2,487,234 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Terex in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Terex in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Terex in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Terex in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Terex by 6,221.4% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, materials processing machinery, and cranes worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Material Processing (MP). It offers AWP equipment, utility equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential buildings and facilities; construction and maintenance of utility and telecommunication lines; tree trimming; certain construction and foundation drilling applications; and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

