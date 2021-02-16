Ternium (TX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Ternium (NYSE:TX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Ternium to post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TX stock opened at $29.28 on Tuesday. Ternium has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TX. UBS Group raised Ternium from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Bradesco Corretora raised Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.50 to $26.50 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

