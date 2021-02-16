Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Trading Up 16%

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) shares were up 16% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.85 and last traded at $20.98. Approximately 203,014 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 289,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.09.

In other Terns Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Fund Viii, L.P. bought 475,000 shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,075,000.00. Also, insider James E. Flynn bought 665,000 shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,305,000.00.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other chronic liver diseases. It develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

