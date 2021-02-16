Terra Hits Market Cap of $2.98 Billion (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 20% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 16th. Terra has a total market cap of $2.98 billion and $460.78 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can now be purchased for $6.69 or 0.00013668 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Terra has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00009110 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00009400 BTC.

About Terra

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 955,342,054 coins and its circulating supply is 445,807,618 coins. The official website for Terra is terra.money . Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling Terra

Terra can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

