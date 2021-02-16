TerraCredit Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $114,168.00 (CREDIT)

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One TerraCredit coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraCredit has a total market cap of $189,997.09 and $114,168.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TerraCredit has traded down 35.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 65.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TerraCredit Coin Profile

TerraCredit (CRYPTO:CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. TerraCredit’s official website is terra-credit.com. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraCredit

TerraCredit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraCredit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraCredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

