TerraUSD (UST) Market Cap Tops $464.18 Million

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One TerraUSD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC on popular exchanges. TerraUSD has a market cap of $464.18 million and $49.51 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TerraUSD has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Get TerraUSD alerts:

About TerraUSD

TerraUSD (UST) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 464,189,636 coins. TerraUSD’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for TerraUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraUSD

