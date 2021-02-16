Teton Advisors Inc. Buys 25,452 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,452 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of Rush Enterprises worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rush Enterprises by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rush Enterprises by 243.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in Rush Enterprises by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 48.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Rush Enterprises news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 10,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $396,419.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock opened at $41.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.25. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.17 and a 52 week high of $47.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 2.04%. Research analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This is a boost from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.31%.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

