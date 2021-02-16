Teton Advisors Inc. Buys 3,000 Shares of Viad Corp. (NYSE:VVI)

Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viad Corp. (NYSE:VVI) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Viad worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Viad during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Viad by 29.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Viad during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Viad by 329.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Viad during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Viad alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

VVI opened at $36.80 on Tuesday. Viad Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.84 and a 200 day moving average of $27.21. The firm has a market cap of $751.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported ($2.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.41). Viad had a negative net margin of 18.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%. On average, research analysts forecast that Viad Corp. will post -6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through three segments: GES North America, GES EMEA, and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, furnishings and graphics, measurement, logistics, creative, exhibit program management, strategy and marketing, agency, rental exhibit, and custom design and fabrication services.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viad Corp. (NYSE:VVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.