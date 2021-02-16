Teton Advisors Inc. Buys 6,000 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 0.24% of AAR worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AIR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in AAR by 18.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in AAR by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AAR in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in AAR by 3.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of AAR in the third quarter worth about $290,000. 85.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $102,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,260.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 29,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total transaction of $1,159,245.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 246,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,587,034.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,591 shares of company stock valued at $2,271,918. Insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AAR from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of AAR from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of AAR from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

AIR opened at $38.39 on Tuesday. AAR Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $45.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.68. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -63.98 and a beta of 1.84.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. AAR had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $403.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

