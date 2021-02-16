Teton Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Teton Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,001 shares during the period. Park-Ohio makes up approximately 0.8% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 1.40% of Park-Ohio worth $5,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Park-Ohio by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 740,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,900,000 after buying an additional 27,734 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Park-Ohio by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 225,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after buying an additional 28,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Park-Ohio by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 14,087 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Park-Ohio by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 38,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Park-Ohio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $500,000. 51.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 3,850 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $117,463.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,284.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 32.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PKOH opened at $31.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.66. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $34.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.00 and a beta of 1.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PKOH shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Park-Ohio from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Park-Ohio from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park-Ohio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Park-Ohio Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

