Teton Advisors Inc. Has $15.26 Million Stock Holdings in Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIF)

Teton Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIF) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,400 shares during the period. Griffin Industrial Realty comprises about 2.1% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 4.32% of Griffin Industrial Realty worth $15,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GRIF. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Griffin Industrial Realty by 606.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Griffin Industrial Realty by 394.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Griffin Industrial Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Griffin Industrial Realty by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Griffin Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $374,000. 44.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GRIF opened at $65.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.95 million, a PE ratio of -78.58 and a beta of 1.07. Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. has a one year low of $28.67 and a one year high of $80.35.

Griffin Industrial Realty Company Profile

Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc develops, acquires, manages, and leases industrial and commercial properties in the United States. As of November 30, 2019, the company owned 40 buildings comprising 28 industrial/warehouse buildings, 11 office/flex buildings, and a restaurant building. It also owns real estate properties in the Hartford, Connecticut area; the Lehigh Valley of Pennsylvania; and the greater Charlotte, North Carolina area, as well as Massachusetts and Florida.

