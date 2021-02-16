Teton Advisors Inc. Has $15.26 Million Stock Holdings in Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIF)

Teton Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIF) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,400 shares during the period. Griffin Industrial Realty comprises about 2.1% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 4.32% of Griffin Industrial Realty worth $15,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GRIF. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Griffin Industrial Realty by 606.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Griffin Industrial Realty by 394.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Griffin Industrial Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Griffin Industrial Realty by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Griffin Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $374,000. 44.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GRIF opened at $65.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.95 million, a PE ratio of -78.58 and a beta of 1.07. Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. has a one year low of $28.67 and a one year high of $80.35.

Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc develops, acquires, manages, and leases industrial and commercial properties in the United States. As of November 30, 2019, the company owned 40 buildings comprising 28 industrial/warehouse buildings, 11 office/flex buildings, and a restaurant building. It also owns real estate properties in the Hartford, Connecticut area; the Lehigh Valley of Pennsylvania; and the greater Charlotte, North Carolina area, as well as Massachusetts and Florida.

