Teton Advisors Inc. Has $16.08 Million Holdings in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Teton Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 773,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Myers Industries comprises 2.3% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.16% of Myers Industries worth $16,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MYE. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Myers Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 234.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Myers Industries by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Myers Industries by 325.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lori A. Lutey acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.02 per share, for a total transaction of $170,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,153.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised Myers Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of MYE opened at $22.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.70. Myers Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $22.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.33. The firm has a market cap of $794.24 million, a P/E ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.49.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

