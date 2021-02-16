Teton Advisors Inc. Has $3.19 Million Stock Position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Teton Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of John Bean Technologies worth $3,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBT. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $265,000.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total value of $36,447.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,088,471.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.26, for a total value of $318,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,822 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,027.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,657 shares of company stock worth $810,147 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JBT. TheStreet upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on John Bean Technologies from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.40.

Shares of JBT opened at $129.96 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $56.17 and a 12 month high of $133.34. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 1.58.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.