Teton Advisors Inc. Has $3.48 Million Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Teton Advisors Inc. lowered its position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,890 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $3,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MIDD. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in shares of The Middleby by 1,413.3% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,301,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,470 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Middleby by 74.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,380,000 after purchasing an additional 388,355 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of The Middleby by 37.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 735,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,944,000 after purchasing an additional 201,865 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in The Middleby by 44.0% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 514,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,111,000 after acquiring an additional 157,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in The Middleby by 3.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,817,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,671,000 after acquiring an additional 130,949 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MIDD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. CL King downgraded shares of The Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Middleby from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Middleby has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.17.

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $134.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.77. The Middleby Co. has a 52 week low of $41.73 and a 52 week high of $149.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.17.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

