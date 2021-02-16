Teton Advisors Inc. Has $4.23 Million Stock Holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Teton Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,980 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Ultra Clean worth $4,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UCTT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $722,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

In related news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 4,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $154,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,044,644. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,523,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,930 shares of company stock worth $1,726,014 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ UCTT opened at $48.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.79 and a 12-month high of $49.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 44.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.70 and its 200-day moving average is $29.70.

UCTT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ultra Clean has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.