Teton Advisors Inc. Has $5.08 Million Stock Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Teton Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. Casella Waste Systems accounts for 0.7% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Casella Waste Systems worth $5,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 287.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 891,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,995,000 after purchasing an additional 661,287 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,422,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,302,000 after purchasing an additional 376,094 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,414,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,506,000 after purchasing an additional 362,638 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 19.0% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 630,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,191,000 after buying an additional 100,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 94.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 140,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after buying an additional 68,388 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $1,222,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,233 shares in the company, valued at $9,301,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $59.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 77.53 and a beta of 0.93. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $63.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.03.

CWST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

