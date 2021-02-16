Teton Advisors Inc. Has $5.78 Million Stock Position in Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC)

Teton Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 470,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the quarter. Gencor Industries accounts for 0.8% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 3.22% of Gencor Industries worth $5,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gencor Industries during the 4th quarter worth $315,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 528,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,500,000 after purchasing an additional 37,175 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gencor Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $604,000. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gencor Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $188,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. 49.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GENC opened at $13.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $194.99 million, a P/E ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 0.68. Gencor Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $13.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.79 and its 200-day moving average is $12.30.

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.46 million during the quarter. Gencor Industries had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 3.47%.

Gencor Industries Profile

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

