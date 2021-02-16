Teton Advisors Inc. Has $7.19 Million Position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Teton Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Gibraltar Industries accounts for 1.0% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 0.31% of Gibraltar Industries worth $7,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,195,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,741,000 after acquiring an additional 422,731 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,048,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,449,000 after acquiring an additional 96,839 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. THB Asset Management grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 13,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter worth $1,128,000. 95.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROCK opened at $95.05 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.52. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $103.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 1.24.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, industrial, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Industrial and Infrastructure Products.

