Teton Advisors Inc. Has $8.83 Million Stake in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Teton Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 433,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Griffon makes up about 1.2% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 0.77% of Griffon worth $8,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Griffon by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,309,494 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,588,000 after purchasing an additional 31,768 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Griffon by 2.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Griffon in the third quarter worth approximately $733,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Griffon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Griffon in the third quarter worth approximately $2,707,000. 73.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Henry A. Alpert purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 73,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,829.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Seth L. Kaplan sold 9,737 shares of Griffon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $229,987.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 248,298 shares in the company, valued at $5,864,798.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

GFF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Griffon from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on Griffon from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Griffon in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.20.

GFF opened at $24.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 2.00. Griffon Co. has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $27.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $609.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.10 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Griffon Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Griffon’s payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, China, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

