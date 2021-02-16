Teton Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC)

Teton Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 410,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 85,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of ORBCOMM worth $3,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORBC. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ORBCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ORBCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ORBCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in ORBCOMM by 421.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 15,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ORBCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. 68.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John J. Stolte, Jr. sold 13,940 shares of ORBCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $103,574.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,802.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Eisenberg sold 69,082 shares of ORBCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $512,588.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 608,757 shares in the company, valued at $4,516,976.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,396 shares of company stock worth $1,413,391 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORBC opened at $8.40 on Tuesday. ORBCOMM Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ORBC shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ORBCOMM to $8.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of ORBCOMM from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

