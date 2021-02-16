Teton Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML)

Teton Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,401 shares during the quarter. The Eastern accounts for 1.0% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 4.80% of The Eastern worth $7,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EML. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of The Eastern by 139.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of The Eastern by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 4,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of The Eastern by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Eastern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Eastern by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 260,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James A. Mitarotonda acquired 2,600 shares of The Eastern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.26 per share, with a total value of $57,876.00. Insiders own 14.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut The Eastern from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Shares of EML stock opened at $26.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.22. The stock has a market cap of $164.19 million, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.11. The Eastern Company has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $28.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%.

About The Eastern

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells various engineered solutions for various industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Hardware, Security Products, and Metal Products. The Industrial Hardware segment designs, manufactures, and markets custom and standard vehicular and industrial hardware, including turnkey returnable packaging solutions; passenger restraint and vehicular locks, latches, and hinges; mirrors and mirror-cameras; light-weight sleeper boxes; and truck bodies.

