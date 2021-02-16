Teton Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 0.24% of AAR worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in AAR by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 27,689 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AAR by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 724,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,252,000 after purchasing an additional 173,905 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in AAR in the 3rd quarter worth $290,000. 85.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AAR alerts:

Shares of NYSE AIR opened at $38.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.98 and a beta of 1.84. AAR Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $45.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.68.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $403.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.42 million. AAR had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 5.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 29,098 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total transaction of $1,009,991.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,470,578.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,700 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $102,681.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,260.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,591 shares of company stock valued at $2,271,918. 8.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AIR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AAR from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on AAR from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on AAR from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

AAR Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

Featured Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR).

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.