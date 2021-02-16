Teton Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Viad Corp. (NYSE:VVI)

Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Viad Corp. (NYSE:VVI) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Viad worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Viad during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Viad by 29.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Viad in the third quarter worth about $62,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Viad by 329.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Viad in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

Shares of NYSE:VVI opened at $36.80 on Tuesday. Viad Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported ($2.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.41). Viad had a negative net margin of 18.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%. Equities research analysts expect that Viad Corp. will post -6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through three segments: GES North America, GES EMEA, and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, furnishings and graphics, measurement, logistics, creative, exhibit program management, strategy and marketing, agency, rental exhibit, and custom design and fabrication services.

