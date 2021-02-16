Teton Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Teton Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Cardlytics comprises approximately 0.7% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 0.13% of Cardlytics worth $4,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 9.9% during the third quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair downgraded shares of Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $157.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.56 and a beta of 2.63. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.33 and a 52 week high of $160.18. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.28 and a 200 day moving average of $102.61.

In other news, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 6,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $780,979.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,378,740.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.49, for a total value of $155,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,353.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,073 shares of company stock valued at $11,371,176 in the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels, which include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

