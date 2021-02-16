Teton Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Teton Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,630 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $3,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter valued at $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 81.3% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 981 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at $48,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 20,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $2,214,555,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $48.21 on Tuesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $49.29. The stock has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.58 and a 200 day moving average of $37.95.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.34%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KKR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.