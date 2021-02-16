Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 30,070 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Teton Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,070 shares during the quarter. MYR Group makes up 0.7% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 0.51% of MYR Group worth $5,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in MYR Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 13,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in MYR Group by 107.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in MYR Group by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in MYR Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on MYR Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

Shares of MYR Group stock opened at $57.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. MYR Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.33 and a 52 week high of $67.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.81 million, a PE ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.01.

In other MYR Group news, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total value of $285,613.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 209,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,801,794.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.97, for a total value of $593,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 176,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,123.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,732 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,333 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

