Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 4,000 Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Teton Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 0.22% of SJW Group worth $4,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in SJW Group by 292.4% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 32,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 24,142 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in SJW Group by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in SJW Group by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in SJW Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in SJW Group by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,560,000 after acquiring an additional 13,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on SJW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered SJW Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.33.

Shares of NYSE SJW opened at $68.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.29. SJW Group has a one year low of $45.60 and a one year high of $74.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is 76.40%.

In other news, CFO James Patrick Lynch sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total transaction of $67,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew F. Walters sold 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $328,851.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,448 shares of company stock worth $433,747. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker, subscription service line protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

