Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 46,920 Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Teton Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 252,580 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 46,920 shares during the quarter. CTS accounts for approximately 1.2% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 0.78% of CTS worth $8,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of CTS by 327.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in CTS during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CTS during the third quarter worth about $285,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in CTS during the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in CTS during the third quarter worth about $328,000. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CTS opened at $32.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54 and a beta of 0.79. CTS Co. has a 12 month low of $17.92 and a 12 month high of $37.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.08.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $123.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.89 million. CTS had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CTS Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. CTS’s payout ratio is 11.03%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of CTS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers and tier one suppliers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates for use primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

