Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 5,000 Shares of BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT)

Teton Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 97,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. BioTelemetry accounts for about 1.0% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 0.29% of BioTelemetry worth $7,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BEAT. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in BioTelemetry in the third quarter worth about $9,325,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in BioTelemetry by 46.0% in the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 563,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,689,000 after acquiring an additional 177,654 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BioTelemetry by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,368,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $386,987,000 after acquiring an additional 84,567 shares during the period. Harvest Management LLC bought a new stake in BioTelemetry in the fourth quarter worth about $3,445,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 25.0% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 225,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,256,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioTelemetry alerts:

BEAT stock opened at $71.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.72. BioTelemetry, Inc. has a one year low of $27.35 and a one year high of $73.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 153.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.61.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Truist downgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. BioTelemetry presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.86.

BioTelemetry Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core laboratory services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Research.

See Also: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT).

Receive News & Ratings for BioTelemetry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioTelemetry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.