Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 6,000 Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Teton Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM worth $3,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the third quarter worth $137,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 40.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the third quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $410,907.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 946,181 shares in the company, valued at $21,781,086.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William E. Shea sold 50,045 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $1,520,367.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 274,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,337,973.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 121,952 shares of company stock valued at $3,429,066. 51.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FLWS opened at $31.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 1.67. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.02 and a 200-day moving average of $26.63.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $877.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.52 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FLWS. DA Davidson dropped their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

