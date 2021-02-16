Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 76,000 Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Teton Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 248,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 76,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 0.56% of Avid Technology worth $3,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVID. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Avid Technology by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,365,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,535,000 after acquiring an additional 276,694 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the 4th quarter worth $441,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the 4th quarter worth $498,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 164,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,871 shares during the last quarter. 67.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AVID shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Avid Technology from $13.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Avid Technology from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on Avid Technology from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Avid Technology stock opened at $23.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.65 and a beta of 1.30. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $24.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.92.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

